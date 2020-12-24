New claims for jobless benefits have dropped for four straight weeks in New Mexico and Santa Fe County but still remain higher than they were in October, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County saw 304 initial claims filed the week ending Dec. 19, a drop from 347 and 564 the prior two weeks. The number of weekly new claims remains higher than it was from Aug. 14 to Nov. 7, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
In New Mexico, initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits dropped to 4,941 the week ending Dec. 19 after lowering to 5,100 and 7,959 initial claims the prior two weeks — following an autumn high of 12,159 immediately after the state's launch of a second lockdown of nonessential business.
The number of people on the unemployment rolls in Santa Fe County has been mostly in the 9,000 range since Oct. 5, though it dropped as low as 7,921 Nov. 9. Workforce Solutions reported 386 people dropped off the unemployment rolls the week of Dec. 21, with 9,104 jobless people still receiving benefits.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Dec. 13-19: 4,941 (1,086 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Dec. 12: 6.51 percent, down 0.2 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, down 0.2 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
