New unemployment claims dropped for the third straight week in New Mexico, with nearly 14,000 people seeking benefits between April 10 and Thursday, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
In the five weeks since the novel coronavirus reached New Mexico in early March, over 111,000 initial unemployment claims have been filed — more than the state normally sees in two years.
Weekly filings peaked at about 32,000 between March 20 and 26, due to a surge in layoffs following the governor's initial orders for businesses deemed "nonessential" to shut down.
But officials are expecting another steep rise after the labor department launches a new system to process claims from self-employed workers who have had to close their operations. There are an estimated 62,000 self-employed people in New Mexico's workforce.
A provision in the federal CARES Act, a stimulus package to ease the economic effects of the pandemic, allows self-employed workers, contractors and so-called gig workers to apply for unemployment benefits for the first time.
But such workers say obtaining benefits hasn't been easy.
Nick’s Barber Shop in Santa Fe closed down March 25. Three weeks later, owner Felicia Sanchez said she is still not able to apply for unemployment.
“My impression is [Workforce Solutions officials] are going to help all these other people, and we’re coming later,” Sanchez said. “Time keeps rolling, and there is no help to all of us that have worked hard to be a pillar in our community.”
The state labor agency said in an online statement it is setting up a new system to process claims from self-employed workers but has not indicated a target date for when the system will be operational. "The department will announce when you will be able to start filling your initial claims,” the statement said.
The state agency received regulations April 12 from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to operate the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, which allows claims to be filed retroactively to Feb. 2.
All 50 states had to build new claims processing systems to execute the program.
While several states — Louisiana, Utah, Michigan, Mississippi, Alabama and Missouri — started accepting applications this week, most states don't expect to have systems in place for at least a couple of weeks, and some have said they won't be prepared until mid-May.
Every day without aid puts more financial strain on the unemployed.
Even those filing claims under the existing system have complained about spending hours on the phone with Workforce Solutions staff. The agency said in a news release Friday it has 234 of its own employees and more from eight other agencies providing phone assistance.
“We will take responsibility for state systems being behind the ball in responding to this pandemic,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “We are fixing these systems and getting assistance out to New Mexicans as expeditiously as we can.”
Sanchez, the barbershop owner, said, “I am OK today. I can go for another month or so, and then it’s going to start hitting hard.”
