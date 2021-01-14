Unemployment claims climbed in New Mexico for the week ending Jan. 11, but much of the increase was attributed to the resumption of federal pandemic programs for self-employed people without work and jobless workers whose benefits expired Dec. 26, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Initial jobless claims are also higher because self-employed workers, contractors and gig workers were required to file a new standard unemployment claim every quarter to renew their applications for benefits through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
Santa Fe County's initial standard jobless claims rose to 836. The county has 6,937 residents receiving weekly benefits.
Restaurant workers remain the most vulnerable.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Jan. 2-9: 14,685 (418 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Jan. 2: 5.86 percent, up 0.37 percentage points. National unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
