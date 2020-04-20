Self-employed workers in New Mexico might begin to see unemployment benefits soon.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions expects to announce by the end of the week when a new website will be ready to take unemployment claims from self-employed people, contractors and gig workers who are out of work during the COVID-19-related shutdown.
The announcement will detail which workers qualify for benefits under the federal CARES Act, Workforce Solutions spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said.
State Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes spoke about efforts to build the new processing system for unemployment claims by self-employed people during a Monday webinar with U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.
The estimated 62,000 self-employed people in New Mexico have been hoping for the chance to sign up for unemployment benefits since the CARES Act became law March 27. But so far, it has been unclear when the application system would be ready.
The CARES Act extended unemployment benefits to the self-employed for the first time in response to the economic effects of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
States had to build new systems to accept claims from this group of workers, who do not pay into state and federally funded unemployment insurance programs. The new benefits are funded, instead, by separate federal dollars.
The CARES Act also included a one-time stimulus payment of $1,200 to most adults, which began arriving last week.
Udall said another congressional stimulus package in the works, the Emergency Money for the People Act, could be ready for House and Senate votes later in the week, and a third stimulus package is likely in May.
The Emergency Money for the People Act is designed to provide every American 16 and older with $2,000 per month until employment reaches pre-coronavirus levels.
“Every stimulus we have needs to be focused on workers most at risk,” Udall said during Keyes’ roundtable discussion on federal aid for those affected by the pandemic.
Congress and the White House are close to a deal to bolster a couple of other aid programs: the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program and the $17 billion Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Funds for the programs were quickly exhausted.
Udall said an agreement is underway to add $50 billion to the loan program and $350 billion for paycheck protection.
