People in New Mexico receiving unemployment benefits can expect to see an extra $300 a week in what the federal government terms "Lost Wages Assistance" after Labor Day.
So far, however, only three weeks' worth of payments are confirmed, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
In the quirks of federal-state interactions, jobless people who qualify for more than $100 weekly benefits will actually see a $900 lump sum in the second week of September to cover the first three weeks, said Stacy Johnston, a Workforce Solutions spokeswoman.
That’s because the first payment is retroactive to cover the three weeks from July 26 to Aug. 15. The Lost Wages Assistance program replaces the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that provided $600 per week to the unemployed through July 25.
Workforce Solutions has applied for a fourth week of funding but has not received confirmation of continued funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the Lost Wages Assistance Program. Johnston said Workforce Solutions will have to apply every week for new funding.
The Lost Wages Assistance Program is scheduled to remain in place until Dec. 27 — or until the $44 billion is exhausted or the balance of FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund decreases to $25 billion.
New Mexico was among the first four states to receive FEMA approval to take part in the program. Thirty states so far have been approved.
Many states are saying $300 payments won’t start until the second half of December. New Mexico’s start date is based on “how long it will take our department to build a whole new program, with new rules and reporting requirements, from scratch,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said in an Aug. 14 email.
