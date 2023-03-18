Travelers Celeste and Jerry Neville navigate barricades and fences outside the terminal Tuesday at the Santa Fe Regional Airport on their way to a parking lot. Construction continues on a terminal expansion and parking lot improvements.
A major expansion at the city-owned Santa Fe Regional Airport — work that was greenlighted in late 2021 — is now expected to be complete at the end of the year.
The project, which includes new parking lots and a first-phase expansion to the terminal, broke ground in February 2022. Completion was slated for January, then March 1, but Airport Manager James Harris said he expects crews to finish by December. Harris said some “underground issues” discovered during construction of new parking lots have slowed the project down. Workers found abandoned utility lines and cables.
“There were no plans for what’s out there since it’s so old,” Harris said. “We ran into abandoned sewer lines, abandoned water lines, electric lines.”
He added, the unexpected discoveries have triggered remediation processes that weren’t planned for, including an effort to find all the buried lines and create a map of the site.
The $21.4 million price tag for the project has not changed, Harris said.
A City Council airport advisory committee meets monthly and receives updates about the project.
“It’s a little bit slower going than I thought it would be, but it’s moving along,” City Councilor and Airport Advisory Committee Chairman Chris Rivera said, adding he was aware of supply chain issues as well as unexpected delays related to digging the new parking lots.
The contract between the city of Santa Fe and Bradbury Stamm Construction — which was awarded the project in October 2021 — was amended and approved by the City Council in October to push back the completion date to March 1.
“Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, material chain issues occurred, and the contractor was not able to start construction right away,” a staff memorandum for the contract amendment stated.
The contract contains a provision stating the contractor is responsible for finishing the work by the completion date or would have to pay $250 per consecutive calendar day to the city for liquidated damages for breach of the contract.
It isn’t clear if the city will enforce the provision.
Deputy City Manager Layla Archuletta-
Maestas wrote in a text Friday she requested an answer to a question about enforcement of the contract but did not hear back from city staff before the end of the day.
Harris said the contract will not be amended again.
Harris said two asphalt parking lots have been completed, and the current work is on a long-term lot and a short-term lot near the terminal.
The new parking lots will provide more than 700 parking spaces.
The parking lot construction has caused inconvenience for passengers, Harris said, as it has necessitated a longer walk to the terminal.
“We’ve been trying to locate a vendor to provide a shuttle from the terminal to parking lot, and we’re finding the prices on that to be super expensive,” he said. “But we are trying to find a solution to that long walk.”
The other part of the project comprises an expansion to the airport terminal, which will add about 9,000 square feet to the building, along with a third gate.
The current terminal expansion is only the first phase of a larger project to add five gates, a baggage claim area and a bar and restaurant to the airport, as well as jet bridges, Harris said.
The city will begin designing plans for the next phase at the end of the year, Harris said.
Completion of the project will allow the airport to add more flights. Currently, there is service by United Airlines and American Airlines, but Harris said the airport will go after another airline, connecting Santa Fe to more cities.
“We’re going to be doing a study to find out where Santa Feans want to go and who wants to come to Santa Fe,” he said, “and that will determine where we’re going to go and who’s taking us.”