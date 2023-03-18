031423 jw airport constr1.jpg

Travelers Celeste and Jerry Neville navigate barricades and fences outside the terminal Tuesday at the Santa Fe Regional Airport on their way to a parking lot. Construction continues on a terminal expansion and parking lot improvements.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A major expansion at the city-owned Santa Fe Regional Airport — work that was greenlighted in late 2021 — is now expected to be complete at the end of the year.

The project, which includes new parking lots and a first-phase expansion to the terminal, broke ground in February 2022. Completion was slated for January, then March 1, but Airport Manager James Harris said he expects crews to finish by December. Harris said some “underground issues” discovered during construction of new parking lots have slowed the project down. Workers found abandoned utility lines and cables.

“There were no plans for what’s out there since it’s so old,” Harris said. “We ran into abandoned sewer lines, abandoned water lines, electric lines.”

031423 jw airport constr2.jpg

Travelers wait Tuesday outside the terminal at the Santa Fe Regional Airport where construction continues on a terminal expansion and parking lot improvements.
031423 jw airport constr3.jpg

A construction worker marks for ground work outside the terminal Tuesday at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Construction continues on a terminal expansion and parking lot improvements.