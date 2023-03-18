A major expansion at the city-owned Santa Fe Regional Airport — work that was greenlighted in late 2021 — is now expected to be complete at the end of the year.

The project, which includes new parking lots and a first-phase expansion to the terminal, broke ground in February 2022. Completion was slated for January, then March 1,

but Airport Manager James Harris said he expects crews to finish by December. Harris said some “underground issues” discovered during construction of new parking lots have slowed the project down. Workers found abandoned utility lines and cables.