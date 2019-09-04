New Mexico history classes taken by public school students statewide have a controversial twist in Santa Fe this time of year. Over the past week, Fiesta de Santa Fe royalty have been visiting Santa Fe public schools dressed like Spanish conquistadors and other figures reminiscent of the city’s Spanish colonial past.
The Fiesta Council, which sponsors a community celebration each September tied to the Spanish reentry into Santa Fe a dozen years after the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, has long seen the school visits as a way to excite students about the upcoming weekend’s festivities and cultural observances. Critics, however, have complained in recent years that the practice brings religion into public schools while whitewashing the history of the Spanish conquest of Native Americans.
Last summer, the Santa Fe school board voted to limit the presence of Fiesta Council representatives in the city’s schools by permitting members of the Fiesta Court — a costumed Don Diego de Vargas, La Reina de la Fiesta and others — to hold assemblies with only New Mexico history students instead of a school’s general population. Students also have an option not to attend the assemblies.
During the visits with New Mexico history students, Fiesta Council President Melissa Mascarenas said, Fiesta Court members dressed in period clothing introduce themselves as historical figures from the entourage of de Vargas. Along with some music, the assembly takes about a half-hour.
“We play a few mariachi songs, do the chicken dance, invite them to Fiesta, and then we leave and move onto the next school,” Mascarenas said. “It’s over pretty fast.”
Teachers are charged with teaching the state’s historical facts in an age-appropriate manner. In the Santa Fe school district, students get New Mexico history lessons throughout the fourth and seventh grades and half of ninth grade.
“Absolutely there is accurate treatment of what happened in New Mexico once the Spanish arrived. That’s critical context for students to understand the Pueblo Revolt and everything after,” said Erica Wheeler, Santa Fe Public Schools social studies coordinator. “However, these facts are presented in very broad strokes depending on the grade. And when teaching history, certainly for fourth and seventh grade, teaching the skills to be a successful student of history are as important as the content.”
While Mascarenas and Wheeler both said the school events do not emphasize religion, the Fiesta de Santa Fe itself has a religious component arising from the Roman Catholic faith of the Spanish colonists and missionaries.
For some parents, any thought of promoting a religious event in public schools is unwelcome.
“Students should learn about Fiesta in school; they should not observe it,’ said Neil Amswych, senior rabbi of Temple Beth Shalom and a parent of a Santa Fe Public Schools student. “This isn’t just a cultural tradition, it’s a cultural tradition with religious origins and with continuing religious rituals.
“Of course the Fiesta Council are not imposing religion on students,” he said, “but they are bringing their undeniably religious celebration into school and telling students that if they don’t want to participate, then they can go elsewhere.”
Wheeler said teachers of New Mexico history focus on providing the context with or without the presence of reenactors.
“Fiesta is certainly is a good launching point for discussion because you have people representing period clothing,” Wheeler said. “Still, I don’t think those assemblies are a critical part of the curriculum that any teacher needs to teach that history.”