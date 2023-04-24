A cooling mechanism that's part of a HEPA air filtering system was accidentally activated at Los Alamos National Laboratory's plutonium facility in March, releasing 4,700 gallons of water that took crews weeks to clean up. 

The spraying equipment initially flooded the system's housing with water 1½ feet deep, resulting in about 300 gallons overflowing into the basement during the March 13 incident, according to a report by the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. 

Crews finished cleaning up the water April 3, and the reason for the mishap has been identified, a lab spokeswoman wrote in an email. 

