The deadly, wind-whipped McBride Fire raged uncontained Thursday near the center of Ruidoso after burning over 5,700 acres, destroying more than 200 buildings, including homes, and caused the deaths of an elderly couple as they tried to escape the flames.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the pair, whose bodies were found near the charred remains of their home on Gavilan County Road in the Southern New Mexico village.
Local firefighters had responded to a fire at the couple’s home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Mexico State Police said in a news release. Ruidoso police later learned a couple who lived there had attempted to evacuate, but family members had lost contact with them. Ruidoso police detectives and state police investigators, working with the Bonita Volunteer Fire Department, found the couple’s remains Wednesday.
The state police agency was working with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator to positively identify the couple and determine the cause of their deaths, according to the news release.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office, the village of Ruidoso and the U.S. Forest Service were aiding in the investigation into the deaths.
The state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management issued a news release Thursday saying state police have “confirmed the McBride Fire claimed the lives of two Ruidoso residents.”
That agency said nearly 5,000 residents in the area have been evacuated, and at least 5,000 Lincoln County homes remain without power because of the fire.
The McBride Fire, which ignited Tuesday, is one of several wildfires — and possibly the most destructive — that have sparked in the state and across the region in recent days, fueled by heavy winds and extreme drought conditions, with dry vegetation and above average temperatures.
The fires have forced thousands of New Mexico residents to evacuate their homes.
Firefighters on Thursday began conducting helicopter water drops and creating bulldozer fire lines to combat the McBride Fire, said Laura Rabon, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln National Forest.
The fire remains “zero percent contained,” she added.
It was blazing about a half-mile from the center of Ruidoso around 4:30 p.m. The American Red Cross had set up a shelter at the community’s convention center for those who were forced to leave their homes or — worse — had lost their homes to the fire, Rabon said.
Firefighters battling the nearby Nogal Canyon fire, about a mile south of the village of Nogal in Lincoln County, were moving into 24-hour shifts to keep the fire from spreading into the community, Rabon said.
She said firefighters wanted to keep the blaze’s footprint, which had spread to about 390 acres, “limited.” The fire had destroyed six houses and eight outbuildings, such as sheds or barns.
The blaze was about 4 percent contained.
Arid and windy conditions are likely to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. The Ruidoso area has about a 20 percent chance of some rainfall coming — but not until Tuesday.
It’s unlikely the skies will deliver much rain to other areas to help dampen the fires, meteorologist Todd Shoemake said.
Winds ranging from 25 to 45 mph are expected Friday, possibly hindering the efforts of fire crews.
“The higher the wind speed, generally the faster the fire will spread,” Shoemake said.
Crews using bulldozers and water-dropping helicopters were able to gain some ground Thursday on the 7,000-acre Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., said Stefan La-Sky, a spokesman for the incident management team overseeing firefighting efforts there.
The wildfire ignited about a week ago when winds kicked up as crews were conducting a prescribed burn.
La-Sky said the fire was 10 percent contained by 5 p.m. Thursday, and he expected the rate to increase by 10 p.m., when crews were expected to stop for the night.
“We had two big helicopters dropping buckets [of water] for two hours strategically around the fire, extinguishing the hot spots all around the perimeter from the far west side to the far east side and everywhere in between,” he said.
No one has been injured in the Hermits Peak Fire, which has burned five outbuildings but no homes. Several mountain communities have been evacuated near the fire, and evacuation orders remain in place, La-Sky said.
Over 500 firefighters are battling the blaze, and La-Sky said he expected more to join the effort Friday. He said area residents who lost power because of the fire had it restored Thursday.
The nearly 900-acre Big Hole Fire in the bosque south of Belen, which caused a scare and evacuations when it sparked Monday, was nearly 60 percent contained Thursday, said Margie Ferrucci, spokeswoman for the fire crew battling the blaze.
Crews had success with airborne water drops on the blaze, she said. The fire destroyed one structure and some outbuildings, but no one was hurt and the evacuation order has been lifted.
“It looks like we have a pretty handle on everything,” Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the good people of Ruidoso. They will rebuild.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.