State Rep. T. Ryan Lane knows something about pain, discipline and fables.
Lane, 40, is so finely tuned he recently ran a 100-mile race through mountain trails in Steamboat Springs, Colo. He finished in a bit more than 35 hours, good for 169th place among the "tortoise" group at a competition called Run Rabbit Run.
The "hares" operated in a higher gear. One covered the course almost twice as fast as Lane.
Tortoises and hares are fitting metaphors for Lane's political life. A Republican from Aztec, he is the newly elected minority leader of the House of Representatives. Democrats outnumber his side 45-25, meaning they can pass their bills with ease and block any Republican legislation they dislike, which will be most of it.
The previous minority leader, Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, foolishly speculated in summertime that his party could overtake Democrats in the November general election. Republicans gained no ground, and Townsend stepped away from his leadership role.
Lane's rise to the top of the Republican caucus was as rapid as it gets. He's still a freshman lawmaker, as his second term does not begin for another five weeks.
Once the Legislature convenes Jan. 17 for its 60-day session, Lane's visibility and the pressure on him will increase. It's a dirty job but someone has to do it.
"Given my skill set, I think it's the best way to serve my caucus and advance their priorities," Lane said in an interview.
He's made sport of how rough legislative debates can be. Lane on Twitter posted video of a brawl between two masked professional wrestlers. He added a fictional caption: "Actual footage of the New Mexico Legislature fighting over how to spend the excess oil & gas revenue."
Lane was a wrestler at Aztec High School in matches without a script. He finished sixth in the state as a 130-pounder in 1999 and fifth the following year at 135 pounds.
He was even more successful in baseball, pitching Aztec to the state championship game as a senior. His team lost to Artesia. "That one still stings," Lane said.
He played baseball at a junior college in California and then for three more seasons at Dordt University, a Christian school in Iowa. After receiving a degree in mathematics, Lane went to law school at Liberty University, cofounded by the late Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr.
Lane's conservative pedigree served him well in Aztec and San Juan County. Voters elected him to the House of Representatives in 2020.
Lane soon gained attention for a controversial stand he took alongside a pair of liberal senators, Democrats Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque and Bill Soules of Las Cruces. All three backed the then-director of the Legislative Education Study Committee, who had alienated her staff and made derogatory comments about Native Americans.
Emotions were intense enough for a group of Native demonstrators to picket Lane's law office in Aztec. Lane, Stewart and Soules faced sustained criticism from most Democrats. But they continued voting to keep the education director, Rachel Gudgel, on the state payroll.
Public anger escalated. Gudgel's few Democratic defenders finally realized they could not save her, so they worked out a deal. She resigned from her job, parachuting away with more than $60,000 in severance pay. Gudgel said she was owed the money from years of accrued leave, and legislators went along.
Lane sees possibilities to collaborate with Democrats on less controversial issues. He says one will be a bill to modify high school graduation requirements. Tax reform to keep more money in the pockets of the people is another possibility.
But Lane's allegiance is to fellow Republicans. From his campaign account, he donated the maximum of $5,200 each to five Republican candidates for House seats. All of them lost.
That dismal showing helped usher out Townsend as minority leader and open the door for Lane, whose heavy workload is about to increase.
In addition to being an ultra-marathon runner, a legislator and a lawyer with a solo private practice, Lane has other ventures.
He is the city attorney of Bloomfield, population 7,500. Lane and his wife, Nicole, own another business in Aztec, an ice cream parlor called Vanilla Moose. She makes the ice cream from scratch and runs the store.
Lane's given first name is Thomas. He had two adult relatives with that name, so his mother always called him Ryan. Rep. T. Ryan Lane, like F. Lee Bailey and J. Edgar Hoover, is a name that stands out from the crowd.
What's ahead is more pedestrian. The ultra-marathoner is in the tortoise group for a two-year run.