An urgent care center in Santa Fe has agreed to pay a $13,500 penalty as part of a settlement with the state over employee training violations related to X-ray equipment.
The violations at UltiMed, 707 Paseo de Peralta, date back to 2017, but there’s no evidence patients’ radiation exposure exceeded normal limits, the state Environment Department said in a statement.
State regulations require radiologic technologists to undergo training and testing to become certified in performing X-rays.
In addition to paying the civil penalty, Taos Comprehensive Health Corp., which operates the urgent care facility, has agreed to comply with the state's training requirements.
“Proper training for individuals administering X-rays is a matter of public trust between medical professionals and the public,” Rebecca Roose, deputy secretary of the Environment Department, said in a statement. “In this instance, the public trust and state laws were broken, which is unacceptable.”
In a phone interview, William Kotsch of Taos Comprehensive Health Corp. said: "It had to do with our log and the way things were recorded. Let me just say our medical director does the X-ray, supervises the X-ray. Every X-ray we do is overread by an independent radiology group, so it had to do with real technical recording issues about signing training logs, that kind of thing. ... It had nothing to do with the quality of the X-ray or the quality of the care."
