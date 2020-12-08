In his farewell speech, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall spoke of the chamber with glowing reverence and harsh criticism Tuesday, touting accomplishments made through bipartisan efforts and bemoaning the polarizing politics that have overtaken the Senate during his 12-year tenure.
The divisiveness has paralyzed the Senate, rendering it unable to pass much needed legislation to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial injustice and other crises, said Udall, a New Mexico Democrat who chose not to run for reelection.
"The Senate is broken," Udall said. "It's not working for the American people. Unfortunately, the structures we have built reward us for hurting one another."
Udall said the structures must be reformed if the Senate is to ever make real progress in passing meaningful legislation.
Udall touted the highlights of his conservation record, and at times seemed to be making a case for why he'd be a good choice for interior secretary.
Udall is on President-elect Joe Biden's short list for interior secretary, as are two other New Mexico Democrats — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who had been considered for Biden's health and human services secretary, recently turned down the top job at the Department of the Interior, officials said.
Another Democrat with roots in New Mexico also has been named as a potential candidate for the job. Michael Connor, who has family ties to Taos Pueblo and was born in Las Cruces, served as a deputy interior secretary under President Barack Obama.
Udall's supporters have argued he is the ideal pick for the post because of his record championing environmental causes and because he wouldn't have to vacate a political seat. Also, his father, Stewart Udall, was interior secretary for eight years in the 1960s.
Yes, a hyper-partisan until the end. "The divisiveness has paralyzed the Senate, rendering it unable to pass much needed legislation to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, climate change, racial injustice and other crises, said Udall,..." Blaming others for his failings, and only one of these issues is a real bipartisan issue, the pandemic funding, but even that is larded with pork for his special interests who have bought and paid for his votes over the years, disgusting. The other issues he mentions are just left wing/socialist hallucinations. This fortunate son draft dodger is now gone, good riddance and let's hope he never touches anything having to do with government again.
