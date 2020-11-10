As speculation abounds about the makeup of President-elect Joe Biden’s future Cabinet, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said his interests and long experience in Washington closely align with the work of the Interior Department and that he would have “something to offer there.”
While Udall did not directly address whether he had an interest in becoming interior secretary, he noted the extensive work he’s done on public lands and natural resources in the Senate and said that was “the area that I have the real passion about.”
“It’s what I think has resonated with New Mexicans and it’s the work I really like to do,” Udall said in an interview. “I think I have something to offer there.”
National media outlets have reported Biden’s transition team is considering Udall and two other members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation as potential appointees to the interior secretary role. The rumors, which also include Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Deb Haaland, have intensified since Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election.
Udall, who did not run for reelection this year after serving for 12 years in the Senate, has said he intends to continue working in a public service role after leaving Capitol Hill, but he has not given details.
The senator pointed out the committees he’s been on in the Senate relate to natural resources, public lands and Native Americans.
“They are very much at the top of my mind,” Udall said.
The Interior Department is responsible for land and natural resource management and administers programs relating to American Indian affairs.
Udall has strong family ties to the department. His father, Stewart Udall, was interior secretary from 1961-69, and the department’s main building in Washington bears his name.
Tom Udall noted he is vice chairman of the Committee on Indian Affairs, and he is the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies.
The job to head the Interior Department is typically filled by someone from the West. Current Secretary David Bernhardt grew up in Colorado, as did Ken Salazar, who occupied the post during former President Barack Obama’s first term. The last interior secretary from New Mexico was Manuel Lujan Jr., who served under George H.W. Bush.
Politico reported the Biden transition team is considering Udall, Haaland and Heinrich for the secertary role, while Bloomberg News reported Udall is at the top of a list of possible appointees.
Udall has long been praised by Democrats and environmental groups for championing conservation causes. He has led the charge against a controversial plan to allow oil drilling in the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which contains sites considered sacred by some Native Americans.
Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, said this week that Udall “should be the next Secretary of the Interior,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
“I know him very well, and he would do an excellent job,” the newspaper quoted Nixon as saying.
Udall did not say whether he has spoken with the Biden team about a potential role at the Interior Department.
“I think I’m just going to leave it at that,” he said.
