Former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico is being nominated by President Joe Biden to become the next United States ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.
The White House is expected to make the announcement this afternoon in Washington, D.C. The appointment requires passage by the U.S. Senate, where Udall is well known.
Udall, 73, retired early this year after two terms in the Senate. When he retired, he cautioned that he had no intention of fully leaving public service and was thought to be a top contender to become the secretary of the Interior Department under the Biden administration — a job that eventually went to U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, also of New Mexico.
His political résume, of course, is long — 12 years in the U.S. Senate, 10 in the U.S. House and eight years as New Mexico's attorney general.
And while a central theme of Udall's career in Washington was the environment, he also was a member of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“Having dedicated my life to public service and having served as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee focusing on policies that promote democracy, international development, and conservation, I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to this next role serving our great country," Udall said in a statement released by the White House. "Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa is an important diplomatic post for the United States, for New Zealand, Samoa, and for the Indo-Pacific, and this position — working with one of our closest partners and allies — is integral as we work closely with New Zealand to confront the challenges facing our nations — including COVID-19, climate, and China."
As Udall left the Senate, he was frank about his frustration with the political climate in Washington. He'd been around government long enough to have some perspective; his father, Stewart, once was secretary of interior and his uncle, Mo Udall, was a revered, 30-year congressman from Arizona.
"I have things I think we should have done that I just couldn't get done because of the way the system works," Udall said in an interview with The New Mexican late last year. "Are we tackling the things we really need to be accomplishing right now?"
Udall will represent the U.S. in a nation that has long bonds to Washington. U.S. troops helped defend New Zealand during World War II and the two nations have close securities ties at a time when American influence in the western Pacific is bumping against a growing presence from China on both the economic and military fronts.
In his statement, Udall seemed thrilled by the challenge.
"This is a critical time for our country," he said, "and my wife Jill and I are humbled and honored for the opportunity to continue to serve our country, and if confirmed, look forward to representing the United States in this important diplomatic post.”
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.