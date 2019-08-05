U.S. Sen. Tom Udall joined his fellow Democrats on Monday in calling on the Senate to pass legislation establishing new background check requirements for firearms, in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend.
“We’re a country that has an epidemic of gun violence,” Udall said in an interview in Santa Fe. “I believe — and many of the people who serve with me believe — that Congress should take this head on.”
In February, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed a bill that would require background checks on all firearm sales, preventing most person-to-person firearm transfers unless a check can be conducted. The Republican-dominated Senate has not taken action on the bill.
“The House has passed a good bipartisan background check bill,” Udall said. “Senator [Mitch] McConnell refuses to take it up. He calls himself the grim reaper. A lot of us have said that the Senate has become a legislative graveyard.”
On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer called on McConnell, the Senate majority leader, to bring the Senate back from recess for an emergency session that would address the issue of gun safety. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also issued a statement saying it was “incumbent upon the Senate to come back into session to pass this legislation immediately.”
In El Paso on Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart, and the death toll rose to 22 people Monday. The suspect is a Dallas area man who posted a hateful screed about immigrants before the shooting.
Nine more people were killed in Dayton early Sunday when a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife district.
An 86-year-old woman, Angie Englisbee, who was killed in the El Paso shooting, was born and raised in Santa Fe.
“El Paso hits really close to home,” Udall said. “The woman, Ms. Englisbee, was born in Santa Fe, raised in Santa Fe, she had a wonderful life, a lot of kids. The fact that she’s down at a checkout counter there and gets killed really brings it home to Santa Feans and New Mexicans about what a serious situation we’re in.”
Udall also pointed out that President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning in support of background checks, but then “backed off” the topic in a White House speech later in the day.
“Let’s put it on the president’s desk and do that as soon as we can,” Udall said. “He’s going to have to make a decision rather than just talk about it.”
According to a 2018 Gallup poll, 92 percent of Americans favor requiring background checks for all gun sales.
Also on Monday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered state flags to half staff to mourn the victims of the mass shootings.
“To our neighbors in El Paso: Know that all of New Mexico is standing with you amid this unconscionable tragedy, this horrific, hate-fueled massacre of innocent people,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Udall made his remarks during a visit to a Santa Fe construction site where participants of the YouthWorks program were building a new home. The organization recently earned a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for its YouthBuild program, which provides education and job training for disadvantaged youth.