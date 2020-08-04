New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall is spearheading what would be the most extensive pesticide legislation in 25 years, calling for greater federal oversight of chemicals that can pose health hazards to farm workers and consumers, especially children.
Udall, a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., have introduced a bill to strengthen regulatory review and ban certain agricultural chemicals that can be harmful to human health and the environment.
They're calling it the Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act. It would target chemicals such as paraquat and chlorpyrifos, which research has shown can cause neurological damage in children.
"It's time to put our children ahead of the chemical industry," Udall said at a Tuesday teleconference with reporters. "It's time to make sure that our nation's laws regulating unsafe pesticides are doing the job."
