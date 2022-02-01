U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffered a stroke last week and is being hospitalized at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, his office announced Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by his chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, Luján, 49, began experiencing dizziness and fatigue and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He was transferred to UNM Hospital and was found to have suffered a stroke in his cerebellum.
The first-term senator, a Democrat, subsequently underwent "decompressive" surgery to ease the swelling, Sanchez said.
“He is currently being cared for at UNM Hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery," Sanchez said in the statement.
Sanchez said Luján and his family were grateful for the care he received at both hospitals and looks forward to returning to the Senate.
"At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes," Sanchez said in the statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Strokes are scary stuff. Lucky me, I only had a TIA. I wish the Senator a full recovery and the best of health.
Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery, Senator. You are a gem and New Mexico is thinking of you. We need you.
Awesome that he has such amazing care! I guess we can assume he had the safe and effective vaccination in that they let him into the hospital. Hopefully with excellent medical attention he will still make a full recovery.
I want him to have the best care and make a full recovery.Don’t you?
