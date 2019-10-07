U.S. official: Research finds uranium in Navajo women, babies

Leslie Begay, left, speaks with U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, in a hallway outside a congressional field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M., highlighting the atomic age's impact on Native American communities on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Begay, a former uranium miner on the Navajo Nation with lung problems, says there are lingering injustices and health problems on his reservation decades after mines closed. An Indian Health Service official cited federal research at the hearing that she says showed some Navajo women, males and babies who were part of the study had high levels of uranium in their systems. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz)