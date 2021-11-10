Where some might see a field of the dead, Victor L. Vasquez views 85 acres of questions.
Each headstone in the Santa Fe National Cemetery, where Vasquez works as director, is like an unknown or untold story — one waiting to be revealed even if details are sketchy at best, he said.
"I look at the headstones and say, 'There's history here,' ” the 60-year-old U.S. Navy veteran said while patrolling the grounds Wednesday morning.
He ponders why one soldier serving in combat in World War II earned a Distinguished Service Medal while the one interred next to him, who fought in the same conflict, was awarded a Medal of Honor.
One headstone simply reads "Leepie Indian Boy."
"That's all we know," Vasquez said as he looked at the headstone.
But he wants to know more.
The cemetery is full of stories, mysteries and myths, which is one reason it attracts a lot of casual visitors, he said.
And for Vasquez, a proud 18-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who worked as the hospital corpsman, it's vital the place be run as a military operation — not unlike the flight deck of aircraft carrier where everyone has a specific job to do at a specific time to make sure the mission goes off smoothly.
Call him the caretaker of the cemetery, where more than 68,000 veterans and their family members are interred. It's a place that takes on added attention and meaning on Veterans Day.
"That's why we are here, to take care of those veterans and their families," he said.
His job is to make sure the place looks inviting. He has an eye for noting when a headstone is out of alignment in a row that otherwise is perfectly upright.
He also notices the lack of grass, or good grass, in many parts of the cemetery, located on Guadalupe Street not far from the Paseo de Peralta intersection.
"I want to make the grass look beautiful … like a carpet," he said. To that end, his ground crews have installed new water pumps and are preparing to use soil-nourishing root stimulants in the spring.
In 2023, his goal is to have the cemetery looking military-sharp, so it becomes eligible for the National Cemetery Administration's national shrine status — a nod given to installations that meet 21 meticulous guidelines regarding the care and presentation of those facilities.
For Vasquez, who tends to stand as if at attention whenever he stops walking, it's important a veterans cemetery exudes beauty, a sense of history and a feeling of peace that lets people know their interred loved ones are being taken care of.
"It's a big thing to look good," he said. "People want to see it look beautiful. It's a hallmark of a national cemetery."
He's also looking to expand the cemetery to accommodate more remains. Construction crews are busy building a five-acre expansion that should be ready by year's end. And Vasquez has worked with members of local veterans' committees to name its roads.
Among the proposed names for the Santa Fe cemetery: Bataan Way, Flag Plaza, Doe Talkers Way and a number named after Medal of Honor recipients who are buried there. Most veterans' cemeteries have road names, he said.
Vasquez was born and raised in El Paso. As a child and teen weaned on episodes of Perry Mason, he thought about becoming a lawyer. But by the age of 18, he knew college wasn't for him, so he joined the U.S. Navy in 1979. "I new if I didn't do something I'd get in trouble," he said.
He spent most of his time in the Navy attached to U.S. Marine units, serving in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and San Diego, among other sites. An injury led him to accept a medical discharge after 18 years in uniform.
His years in the service taught him a sense of responsibility. "It taught me if you give your word, you had to follow through with it," he said.
Following his time in the service he worked both for Boeing and for a cellphone company, earning degrees in liberal arts and computer information systems along the way from Edmonds College in Washington state and the State University of New York in Albany.
After a period of unemployment, his wife of 10 years, Elaine, pushed him toward pursuing a career in a national cemetery.
"She told me, `You can't stay home all day long,' ” he recalled.
Vasquez started his cemetery career in 2014 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in Texas, working as a caretaker and later as a foreman. He found the cemetery environment "peaceful," he said.
His appointment to the Santa Fe National Cemetery marks his first job as a director, he said. He started June 6 — the anniversary of D-Day in World War II.
He moved into the 1895 lodge on-=site, set aside for cemetery directors. Besides the modern furniture, the building is like stepping into 1895. There's no internet, no television, no heat besides a fireplace. He said he chose to live there after talking to someone who told him the cemetery directors who stay on the job the longest are the ones who live in that lodge, which is set for a renovation and upgrade in the spring.
Vasquez said he wants to play out his career at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Though previous directors have stayed only a year or or a few — they sign a mobility agreement that means they can be moved at will — he told his staff he's committed to staying five years.
Looking out over a neatly aligned row of headstones, he said the cemetery makes an important statement.
"Just because you die doesn't mean you are forgotten," he said. "Even if you are buried, you still have a story. And if that story is passed on, you keep that spirt alive."
