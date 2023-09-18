A clash over horses and historic land claims as BLM considers releasing its Buffalo Tract

The parcel known as the Buffalo Tract is defined by rolling hills, juniper and gravel mines. The U.S. Interior Department announced a plan Monday to protect more than 4,000 acres in the area, which includes ancestral tribal lands.

 Courtesy Rio Puerco Field Office

The U.S. Interior Department announced a plan Monday to protect more than 4,000 acres in an Indigenous area of southern Sandoval County known as Buffalo Tract, partly by barring new oil drilling and mining for 50 years.

The agency is pursuing the restrictions in response to a proposed gravel mine that has stirred fierce opposition from area residents and members of the San Felipe and Santa Ana pueblos, who say the operations would degrade the environment and ancestral tribal lands, and create a public health hazard.

The proposed mineral withdrawal would safeguard sacred tribal lands in Sandoval County, boost local recreational opportunities and support a vital wildlife corridor, agency officials said in a statement.

