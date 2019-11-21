A nonprofit law firm representing plaintiffs in a 30-year-old federal class-action lawsuit against the New Mexico Human Services Department says in a new court filing the agency has failed to correct problems that have created barriers for low-income families seeking food assistance and other aid.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales in Las Cruces was scheduled Thursday to hear the motion, filed earlier this month by the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.
Attorneys argue in the motion that the department has failed to comply with a court-ordered plan to improve “its notoriously faulty IT system,” which “illegally denied benefits or required … documents that are not necessary to get benefits.” The motion says the department also failed to improve application forms so they better explain to families how they can prove their eligibility for food and medical assistance.
A court-ordered audit of 288 cases found errors in 67 percent of those involving immigrant families, according to the Center on Law and Poverty. A majority of such cases resulted in benefit delays of a month or more, the nonprofit says.
The case stems from a 1989 lawsuit accusing the Human Services Department of delaying or denying benefits to families who are eligible for federal aid. The complaint led to a consent decree in 1990 ordering the agency to process applications for food stamps and other benefits within a certain time frame, among other requirements.
But the agency has come under fire in recent years for falling out of compliance.
Since 2013, the U.S. District Court has issued 10 orders directing the department to improve its food and medical assistance programs, and in 2016 the agency faced allegations by whistleblowers that officials were falsifying emergency applications for food stamps to create an appearance that applicants eligible for aid had too many assets to qualify.
Gonzales also held then-Human Services Secretary Brent Earnest in contempt in 2016 for his agency’s handling of the assistance programs.
“No family should have to go hungry or be without health coverage, but that’s exactly what’s happening in New Mexico,” Teague Gonzalez, supervising attorney at the Center on Law and Poverty, said in a statement this week.
“We were encouraged by the plan we developed with HSD,” Teague continued, “but the department has stopped cooperating and is refusing to set deadlines and fix long standing problems. HSD needs to implement the plan they agreed to immediately.”
