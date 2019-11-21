A nonprofit law firm representing plaintiffs in a 30-year-old federal class-action complaint against the New Mexico Human Services Department says in a new court filing the agency has failed to correct problems that create barriers for low-income families seeking food assistance and other aid, and has stopped cooperating with efforts to improve the state’s social welfare system.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales in Las Cruces held a status conference Thursday on the case, in which he heard the motion, filed earlier this month by the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.
In the next two days, Gonzales is expected to issue a decision on whether the state has made adequate progress addressing problems outlined in a court-ordered plan it agreed to in July, said Teague Gonzalez, a supervising attorney with the nonprofit, after Thursday’s hearing.
Attorneys argue in the motion that the Human Services Department has failed to comply with an order to fix “its notoriously faulty IT system,” which “illegally denied benefits or required … documents that are not necessary to get benefits.” The motion says the department also has failed to improve aid application forms to offer better explanations to families on how they can prove they are eligible for food and medical assistance.
A court-ordered audit of 288 cases found errors in 67 percent of those involving immigrant families, according to the Center on Law and Poverty. A majority of such cases resulted in benefit delays of a month or more, the nonprofit says.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said in a statement Thursday that the department learned of the motion only two days before the status hearing and will file a formal response in court.
“There is a defined legal process for the submission of, and responses to, motions to the court that HSD both respects and trusts,” Scrase said. “We will be filing a written brief in response to the plaintiff’s motion.”
The case stems from a 1989 lawsuit accusing the Human Services Department of delaying or denying benefits to families who are eligible for federal aid. The complaint led to a consent decree in 1990 ordering the agency to process applications for food stamps and other benefits within a certain time frame, among other requirements.
But the agency has come under fire in recent years for falling out of compliance.
Since 2013, the U.S. District Court has issued 10 orders directing the department to improve its food and medical assistance programs, and in 2016 the agency faced allegations by whistleblowers that officials were falsifying emergency applications for food stamps to create an appearance that applicants had too many assets to qualify.
Gonzales also held then-Human Services Secretary Brent Earnest in contempt in 2016 for his agency’s handling of the assistance programs.
“We just want eligible New Mexicans to receive food assistance that they’re eligible for,” said Gonzalez of the nonprofit law firm. “No one should go hungry or without necessary medical procedures no matter who they are.”
In a statement issued earlier this week, he said, “We were encouraged by the plan we developed with HSD, but the department has stopped cooperating and is refusing to set deadlines and fix longstanding problems. HSD needs to implement the plan they agreed to immediately.”
