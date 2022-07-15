When Alicia Keyes began testifying before a legislative committee on the devastation she witnessed in San Miguel County from the largest wildfire in state history, tears momentarily replaced words.
“It’s awful,” said Keyes, Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
She told state lawmakers on the Economic Development and Policy Committee during a meeting Thursday “people are really struggling. … People are homeless and they can’t eat right now.”
Residents need a one-time payment to help, she said.
It’s unclear whether the Legislature will allocate aid for residents affected by the more than 341,000-acre Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, but more help from the federal government is one step closer.
Keyes’ testimony in New Mexico came less than two hours before members of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington voted to pass a bill that includes a provision ensuring residents in the fire zone receive full compensation for their losses.
Next, the Senate also must pass the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act, included in the $839 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.
The bill would establish an office within the Federal Emergency Management Agency to review and pay full claims tied to the massive wildfire, which began as two separate blazes, both started when U.S. Forest Service burns went awry.
A June analysis of the fire conducted by the Forest Service said those planning and conducting the prescribed burns failed to consider how a changing climate could make the landscape more flammable, didn’t correctly estimate the risk of a controlled fire escaping and used incomplete weather information.
The aid measure would cover uninsured or underinsured property losses, property devaluation, damage to infrastructure, loss of businesses or wages, temporary housing and financial effects of post-fire flooding.
It also would cover losses from hunting, fishing, timbering, grazing and other agricultural activities conducted on land damaged by the fire, increased mortgage costs, debris removal and cleanup, and initiatives to reduce the risk of wildfires.
All five of New Mexico’s congressional delegates supported the bill, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, both Democrats.
“We need to make sure New Mexicans are fully compensated for the losses that followed when the Forest Service started those two fires,” Leger Fernández said in a phone interview Friday.
“This is not a natural disaster,” she said. “It’s a man-made disaster. I want to make sure the federal government that started this fire makes everyone whole and completely compensates them for losses resulting from the fire and floods resulting from the fire.”
She does not yet have an estimate on how much those losses may amount to, she said.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email assessing the “total cost is a very big undertaking — those efforts are ongoing and will likely take multiple months.”
She added the governor, who has been pushing for federal compensation for the fire, “was glad to see” the aid bill had passed the House.
FEMA workers already have been working in New Mexico to process damage claims. As of Friday, the agency has approved more than $4 million in claims associated with the fire, said Angela Byrd, a spokeswoman for the agency. Nearly 1,140 applications for aid have been approved, Byrd wrote in an email.
But the maximum FEMA payout for loss of a house is only $37,000, which in many cases won’t cover full repair or replacements costs.
That’s where the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act would come in.
Those who already received the maximum FEMA allotment of $37,000 could apply for compensation to cover their property’s value, Leger Fernández said. For a home worth $100,000, for instance, the owner could apply under the act to receive the remaining $63,000.
Leger Fernández said she and Luján included the act in the larger National Defense Authorization Act because that bill was moving forward with strong support, and they wanted “to get the bill passed out of the House in a vehicle that will likely get passed by the Senate and out into law.”
The more than 530-square-mile wildfire on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains has severely damaged land, watersheds and infrastructure in many Northern New Mexico communities, in addition to destroying hundreds of homes. It is 93 percent contained and hasn’t grown since the summer monsoon set in.
For those who lost homes, businesses, jobs or a way of life, however, the effects of the fire are far from over.
Leger Fernández said passage of the fire assistance bill would help not just with recovery efforts but also with emotional healing for communities by proving the federal government will be held accountable for the blaze.
“This was wrong; this was an injustice,” she said of the prescribed burns that ignited the devastation. “It’s important to begin that healing aspect to know that injustice was recognized, that it was respected, honored and compensated.”
Money to fund the measure would come from various sources, she said, but would be funneled through the FEMA office.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., wrote in an email she will work to “ensure this bill crosses the finish line.”
She called the measure “a must pass bill that will enable us to respond to the immediate needs of New Mexico.”