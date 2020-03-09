She might have won her fight against officials she calls "socialists" in the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, but in the end, 3rd Congressional District hopeful Anastacia "Anise" Golden Morper could be foiled by fellow Republicans.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver's office attempted disqualify Angel Fire resident and real estate agent Golden Morper's from the race due to what Toulouse Oliver said were invalid petition forms.
Golden Morper fought the decision and last week won a state Supreme Court case, which allowed her to be an official U.S. House candidate at the New Mexico Republican Party's pre-primary convention.
However, she failed to garner enough support at the Saturday event to automatically qualify for spot on the ballot.
Primary candidates must receive at least 20 percent of the delegate votes at their party's preprimary convention to make it onto the ballot. However, if candidates don't meet the threshold, they can still collect more signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Golden Morper is still fighting to get on the primary ballot in a congressional district that has had only one GOP representative since its creation in 1983.
The seat is now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is vying to fill a Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall.
"I can say at this point in time, Anise is still in the race and we’re working on signatures," said her campaign consultant, Bob Graham. "She only missed getting on the ballot by five votes."
Golden Morper now needs to collect 926 signatures by March 17, along with a new declaration of candidacy, to make it onto the ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Office. She previously gathered 770 signatures, according to her campaign.
Toulouse Oliver's office disqualified her as a candidate last month after concluding she did not use a legally prescribed petition form to collect voter signatures.
State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid upheld that decision. But the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled 4-1 Thursday to overturn Biedscheid's ruling, ordering that Golden Morper be certified as a candidate at the Republican pre-primary convention.
Graham blamed the legal fight for the lack of convention support. But he said Golden Morper's campaign is "committed to making sure that we move forward in turning this state over to the red side, and we're looking at our petitions and collecting signatures."
Golden Morper — a pro-gun, anti-abortion candidate — was the top Republican fundraiser by the end of 2019, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission disclosure. She had accused Toulouse Oliver and "the New Mexico establishment" of trying to thwart her congressional bid "because Democrats fear nothing more than a conservative woman in office."
Golden Morper has raised about $20,000 in contributions — more than the other four GOP primary candidates vying for the nomination, but still less than the lowest fundraising Democrat in the race, Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya.
Toulouse Oliver’s office has called Golden Morper’s claims “outlandish and baseless,” and said election officials only disqualified her because she didn’t follow the “uniform standard in qualifying candidates for office pursuant to state law.”
Former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya — who had been a longtime Democrat before switching parties in 2019 — emerged from the pre-primary convention with the most GOP delegate support.
Other Republican candidates included Karen Bedonie, a member of the Navajo Nation who has worked a variety of jobs from construction to food service; Audra Brown, a Portales cattle rancher who said she has a master’s degree in computer science and is “world champion of destruction” (a taekwondo competition); and Santa Fe engineer Alexis Johnson.
Only Montoya and Bedonie may appear on the June 2 primary election ballot unless Golden Morper or other candidates collect enough signatures to qualify.
Johnson did not get enough votes Saturday to automatically make the ballot. Brown also did not qualify for the ballot, with only four votes at the convention.
But she delivered a passionate speech about winning the historically blue 3rd Congressional District.
"Y’all know, I’ve traveled the world to punch people in the face," Brown told the crowd. "And I’d love to get Ben Ray in the ring, and I’m sad that it’s no longer appropriate to challenge the governor to a duel. I’m not here to offer my martial skills. I am well armed with words.
"Please consider using me as your weapon. Pick me up, pull the trigger and send me to Washington."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.