Former CIA operative Valerie Plame continues to lead the field in money raised in the race for Northern New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat.
Plame, a Santa Fe Democrat, raised $580,957 in the first quarter of 2020 and had $690,165 in cash on hand, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. She has raised $1,676,382 since the campaign began.
The next highest total was for Santa Fe lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez, who raised $373,262 from Jan. 1 to March 31. She had $640,210 in cash on hand.
"Combined with our ongoing, broad network of support and strong infrastructure, our campaign has the energy and resources to elect Teresa as the first woman to represent NM-03 in Congress," Leger Fernandez's campaign said in a statement.
First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna was third in the first quarter at $140,149. Former New Mexico Deputy Secretary of State John Blair raised $104,593.
Other candidates who raised smaller amounts include state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde ($14,889); Kyle Tisdel, a Taos attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center ($13,631); and Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya ($8,676).
Anise Golden Morper raised $15,058 in the first quarter, the most of any Republican candidate, followed by Harry Montoya ($9,185), Alexis Johnson ($3,751) and Audra Lee Brown ($3,740).
U.S. Senate seat
Ben Ray Luján, the 3rd District congressman who is running for the U.S. Senate, raised by far the highest total for his race.
He took in $1.13 million in the first quarter and had $2.45 million in cash on hand.
"The Luján campaign is so grateful for the overwhelming support New Mexicans have continued to show us during these difficult times for our country," said Travis Brimm, Luján's campaign manager. "New Mexicans from all backgrounds and communities across the state are stepping up to join our campaign, and together we will elect Ben Ray to the U.S. Senate."
Gavin Clarkson led Republican candidates with $330,002 raised, compared to Elisa Martinez with $165,615 and Mick Rich with $24,604.
Libertarian candidate Bob Walsh raised $370.
Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti had no reports filed.
The winner of the general election will replace U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, who is vacating his seat after this term.
