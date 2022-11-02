Conservationists think the U.S. Forest Service's plan for thinning trees and conducting controlled burns in the Santa Fe area are too aggressive and lack detailed analysis in the aftermath of two prescribed fires that went awry and sparked the largest wildfire in the state's history.
Environmental advocates and at least one elected leader, Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen, are scheduled to express their concerns to agency officials in a Nov. 10 Zoom meeting.
Among the concerns are the agency's proposal to thin 18,000 acres and ignite prescribed burns on 38,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe as part of a regional forest management project.
"I believe it's way too much [proposed] thinning," said Sarah Hyden, co-founder of The Forest Advocate. "They're thinning to such a low tree density that it actually damages the ecosystem a lot."
Hyden echoed Forest Advocate's earlier complaints the federal agency needed to conduct a full environmental impact statement rather than the broad environmental assessment it did, which her group contends lacks details such as how extensively the areas will be thinned and burned.
"They need to be more specific about what they're going to do," Hyden said. "It was so nonspecific that the public had a hard time commenting on it."
Santa Fe National Forest representatives couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.
Agency officials have said they think the more in-depth review isn't necessary because the environmental assessment covered the bases.
In late July, the agency put the regional plan, known as the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, on hold in response to the Forest Service's 90-day review of prescribed burn policies following the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Two prescribed burns that went amiss ignited the inferno that scorched 341,000 acres and destroyed some 500 homes in Northern New Mexico earlier this year.
Forest officials said they aim to restart the project in November, Hyden said, adding that was why her group and others sought the forum with the agency before they begin cutting and burning.
Prescribed burns and mechanical thinning are key to reducing the risk of catastrophic fires on a 50,500-acre expanse near the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed, according to the plan.
Hyden said the plan doesn't address the risk of prescribed fire escaping the containment lines, something that's crucial after the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Adam Rissien, rewilding manager for Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, said the federal agency hasn't taken a hard look at the potential consequences of what it is proposing, such as a prescribed fire escaping or crews doing too many planned burns.
The agency wants to limit fires to the ones its crews ignite, and will extinguish nearly all fires that start naturally, which stifles the forest's system for clearing out fuels and regenerating, Rissien said.
"It's perpetual management," he said. "That's not restoration."