Conservationists think the U.S. Forest Service's plan for thinning trees and conducting controlled burns in the Santa Fe area are too aggressive and lack detailed analysis in the aftermath of two prescribed fires that went awry and sparked the largest wildfire in the state's history.

Environmental advocates and at least one elected leader, Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen, are scheduled to express their concerns to agency officials in a Nov. 10 Zoom meeting.

Among the concerns are the agency's proposal to thin 18,000 acres and ignite prescribed burns on 38,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe as part of a regional forest management project.

