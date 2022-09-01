Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the Santa Fe National Forest on Thursday rescinded a closure order that had kept the public from visiting Jemez Falls since the Cerro Pelado Fire this spring.

With the termination of the Cerro Pelado burn area closure, people can now access U.S. Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the area roughly defined by forest roads 10 and 10H on the west; south along forest roads 271DB, 271, 271F and 266 to the boundary with Jemez Pueblo; east to Forest Road 132; and north on forest roads 132, 282 and 280 to N.M. 4, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Forest roads 4B, 270, 10Q and 266NA are also open as of today.

This reopens popular recreation sites including Jemez Falls, a 70-foot waterfall on the East Fork of the Jemez River, as well as the Jemez Falls Group Site, Jemez Falls Picnic Area, Paliza Family Campground and Paliza Group Campground.

Popular in the Community