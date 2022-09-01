Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the Santa Fe National Forest on Thursday rescinded a closure order that had kept the public from visiting Jemez Falls since the Cerro Pelado Fire this spring.
With the termination of the Cerro Pelado burn area closure, people can now access U.S. Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the area roughly defined by forest roads 10 and 10H on the west; south along forest roads 271DB, 271, 271F and 266 to the boundary with Jemez Pueblo; east to Forest Road 132; and north on forest roads 132, 282 and 280 to N.M. 4, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Forest roads 4B, 270, 10Q and 266NA are also open as of today.
This reopens popular recreation sites including Jemez Falls, a 70-foot waterfall on the East Fork of the Jemez River, as well as the Jemez Falls Group Site, Jemez Falls Picnic Area, Paliza Family Campground and Paliza Group Campground.
However, the Jemez National Recreation Area flood risk closure signed June 24 is still in effect due to the risk of flash flooding. This affects a number of sites adjacent to N.M. 4, including the stretch of East Fork Trail 137 between the Jemez Falls Trailhead and Battleship Rock, Battleship Rock itself, Soda Dam, Spanish Queen Picnic Area, Vista Linda Campground, and the Bluffs, River's Bend, San Diego, Las Casitas and La Junta fishing accesses.
Visitors should be aware of potential hazards, including falling trees, rolling rocks and flash flooding, especially during high winds or heavy precipitation, the Forest Service said.
The Carson National Forest also announced Forest Road 44 will reopen, including for sport climbing. It had been closed due to the Midnight Fire closure order; while some of the closures as a result of that fire are still in effect, the closure of Forest Road 44 has been lifted.
“I’m thankful road crew members were able to address washouts caused by post-fire flooding to facilitate more access ahead of the holiday weekend,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Andrea Jones said in a statement. “The road, however, remains rougher than before with continued monsoonal flows. And some areas and roads will remain closed due to continued flash flooding and debris flows.”
Some closures do remain in effect; the new order and closure map are available online at tinyurl.com/3yb2hsfy. The nearby trad climbing area is still closed, as is the popular dispersed camping area along Potrero Creek and forest roads 44B, 44F, 44D2, 44T9, 72G1, 123D,123T6, 123T7, 123T9, 123T21, 172A,172I, 172I1 and 173T2. Rangers recommend camping off of Forest Road 559 in El Rito Campground, or in dispersed spots.