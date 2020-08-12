As a U.S. Army soldier, Gilbert Romero was taught respect for the American flag.
It stands for honor, patriotism and pride, he said.
So when he discovered someone had stolen the American flag off the flagpole outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Santa Fe on Sunday night, he felt sick.
"That’s ridiculous. And dishonorable. It’s the worst thing you could do right now," said Romero, commander of the post, which has been on Montezuma Avenue since the mid-1960s. "I'm very upset with it."
Police officers arrested a man Monday morning in downtown Santa Fe after he was accused of taking down three American flags — including one that he threw in a trash can, a court document says.
It was unclear if the incidents were related.
Manuel Chavez-Baltran, 33, of Santa Fe was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police on Palace Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. He faces a charge of aggravated assault as well as charges of theft, larceny and attempting to evade arrest.
The complaint also says he is accused of threatening a witness with a pellet gun.
According to the complaint, witnesses saw Chavez-Baltran removing flags from courthouse buildings on Catron Street and Grant Avenue before a police officer saw him take one down from a building on Palace Avenue. When the officer asked Chavez-Baltran to put the flag back, he refused, telling the officer he needed it, the document says.
Romero filed his own police report about the flag theft at the VFW building on Wednesday.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said late Wednesday afternoon he did not have any information as to whether the VFW theft was connected to the case against Chavez-Baltran.
Dan Howell, who serves as the VFW post's security guard, swung by the Montezuma Avenue building early Monday morning and noticed that not only was the American flag missing, but two other flags — the New Mexico state flag and a POW-MIA flag — were hanging loose off the pole on the ground.
VFW officials reviewed video footage from a camera mounted on a city communications shop next door to the post, but they didn't recognize the person who took the flag.
The footage shows a tall man wearing a hoodie and a backpack walking through the alley between the two buildings at 9:23 p.m. Sunday. The man stops at the flagpole and quickly and deliberately takes down the American flag. He stuffs it under his arm and walks in front of the city shop before heading out of camera range.
Howell said it's clear the man who took the flag had a specific task in mind and must have known that the padlock at the bottom of the pole was not locked.
"He didn't even check the padlock," Howell said in reviewing the video footage. "There was a reason for that stop — to take down the American flag. There was a point being made."
City employee Joe Gallegos, who works in the shop next door, said the man who stole the flag looked like a man who had screamed at him and other people on the street last week.
Romero and Gallegos said their buildings also were tagged with graffiti recently, though not Sunday night.
The national VFW, founded in 1899, is one of the oldest veterans organizations in the country. The local VFW Post 2951 opened in 1934. Manual Armijo, a World War II veteran and former post commander, donated the Montezuma Avenue building to the group some 30 years later.
In recent years, the post has had its share of challenges, including declining membership and a lack of funds to renovate the facility.
Late last year, a Santa Fe County grand jury indicted a former bartender at the post on a third-degree felony charge of embezzling from the organization.
Earlier this year, critics said Romero was keeping the post open despite public health care mandates requiring nonessential businesses to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Romero denied those charges and said the only activity going on in the building is construction related to renovating the floor and bar area.
At first, he thought the flag theft might be related to those accusations or someone who was disgruntled with the post.
But after reviewing the video, he said, "I don't know that guy."
Meanwhile, Howell got another American flag, which is now flying on the pole.
