U.S. attorney general in New Mexico to tout fugitive arrests

ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Attorney General William Barr is promoting a crime-fighting initiative Tuesday in New Mexico as the state pushes to curb some of the highest property and violent crime rates in the nation.
Barr is joining U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington and other federal authorities in Albuquerque to announce the arrests of 300 fugitives suspected of violent crimes, the Justice Department said.
The arrests resulted from Operation Triple Beam, a program that has been conducted in numerous cities and led to hundreds of arrests, officials said. In the past year, authorities have touted arrests and guns seized under the program in Salinas, Calif.; Phoenix; Tucson, Ariz.; and Lawrence, Mass..
In New Mexico, the arrests resulted from a three-month operation, officials said.
The state has long struggled to overcome persistently high crime rates. It’s tried deploying state law enforcement units to arrest fugitives and ensuring more inmates are enrolled in Medicaid so they have better access to treatment options after release.
The most recent FBI figures show New Mexico had the nation’s second highest violent crime rate and its highest property crime rate last year. That’s despite Albuquerque reporting a slight decrease in both categories for the first time in years.
Crime in New Mexico’s largest city accounted for more than half the state’s crime overall. The data offers a broad look at crime in thousands of U.S. cities but can be inconsistent and incomplete.
“Fighting crime is our top priority and our mandate from local residents is for community policing and longer-term strategic partnerships that lead to lasting results,” said Jessie Damazyn, a spokeswoman for Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “It takes all of us working together with our community to fight violent crime.”
Barr’s visit follows Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent announcement that a special state law enforcement unit would be responsible for finding fugitives.
The unit’s seven state police officers and seven corrections officers are expected to help reduce the 1,600 warrants for people linked to violent crimes in New Mexico.
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said he welcomed the help fighting crime.
“I am grateful for all federal, state, and local law enforcement resources and support to combat Albuquerque’s crime crisis,” Gonzales said in a brief emailed statement.
