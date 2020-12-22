The lead federal prosecutor for the state of New Mexico announced his resignation Tuesday ahead of the change in the presidential administration.
“The time is just right for me to move on to a new chapter,” U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson said in an interview, adding he had “mixed emotions” about stepping down but was looking forward to the future.
A news released issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Anderson plans to join a private law firm in the Santa Fe area after his resignation takes effect Jan. 2.
Anderson, 45, declined to name the firm.
He was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Prior to his appointment, he had worked with the law firm of Holland & Hart in Santa Fe since 2013. He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of New Mexico from 2008-13, primarily focusing on investigating and prosecuting white-collar crime, according to a news release.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Federici III will serve as interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico until President-elect Joe Biden appoints a replacement for Anderson, a spokesman for the office said.
Federici did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.
Anderson declined to speculate on who might replace him but said he felt he was leaving the office on secure footing to meet the challenges of the future.
The outgoing prosecutor said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico is among the busiest in the nation, thanks to the state’s border with Mexico — where immigration, trafficking and “transnational crimes” are an issue — and the fact that the state is home to 23 federally recognized Native American tribes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute felony crimes on Native land.
“The flow of illegal drugs into the United States, and the illegal export of firearms from the United States into Mexico, make for a deadly combination on both sides of the border, and the callous business of cross-border human trafficking similarly endangers innocent lives,” Anderson said in a statement. “I am honored to have been a part of a sustained effort to combat these pernicious and illegal endeavors.”
Whoever assumes Anderson’s post will also be responsible for working with a federal monitor to ensure the Albuquerque Police Department complies with a consent decree regarding excessive use of force and other unconstitutional policing practices identified by the Justice Department in 2014, Anderson said in an interview.
In the statement, he said he was “undeniably proud of what this Office has accomplished over the last three years” when it comes to reducing violent crime in Albuquerque and increasing the number of federal prosecutors on tribal lands.
“We have redoubled our commitment to the cause of justice in New Mexico’s tribal communities,” Anderson wrote, “where violence remains an unacceptably common reality of life for too many Native Americans.”
Anderson said he hired 34 assistant U.S. attorneys during his tenure. “More than any other achievement or accomplishment, they will inform my legacy,” he said in the statement.
“I have the utmost confidence in every one of them. From my new vantage as a private citizen, and with a quiet pride, I will watch their careers progress, cheer their successes, and celebrate their achievements.
“Much work, of course, will remain for my successors,” Anderson added. “Violent crime continues to represent a stubborn impediment to New Mexico’s ability to realize its full potential, and the increasing flow of mass-produced methamphetamine across our southern border promises only to exacerbate that challenge.
“At the same time,” Anderson said, “too many in our Native American communities live in fear of violence, and without adequate law enforcement resources.”
