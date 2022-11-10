The rocket and mortar shelling started as the plane carrying Benito Gilbert Gomez and other American soldiers landed at Cam Ranh Base in Vietnam in 1968.

As the shells fell around the base and Gomez and his comrades dove onto the asphalt landing strip for cover, he thought to himself, “Welcome to Vietnam.”

Gomez received a very different welcome last month when he returned to Vietnam with his son, Benito Gomez Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the 1980s and 1990s. The tour, spearheaded by the nonprofit group Vets With a Mission, is intended to bring Vietnam War veterans and their family members back to the place where they fought and saw loved ones die.

