A second man was shot in an altercation Monday evening on the city's southeast side, the Santa Fe Police Department reports.
Police responded to the shooting at about 6:15 p.m., police spokesman Greg Gurulé wrote in an email Tuesday.
"It is believed at this time that the incident began as a verbal altercation at an address in the 1800 block of Paseo de [Enrique], which escalated to gunshots being fired between the two people involved," according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from police.
Officers and detectives responded to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after they received reports of a man with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Police found a second man with a gunshot wound on Alto Street, the news release states.
Neither man's injuries are life threatening, Gurulé wrote. One man was shot in the chest; the other was shot in the arm. Gurulé did not specify which man received which injury.
Jackson Fullbright, who owns the Paseo de Enrique property, said the two people involved in the shooting did not live at the home but were guests of his housemates.
Fullbright rents out rooms in his home and said there is anywhere from seven to 10 people living there at any given time.
"I was asleep and then when, I guess when the incident occurred with the gunfire, I heard a series of rounds — you know, maybe four to six shots — and I thought it was fireworks," Fullbright said.
He did not call the police, Fullbright said, but about 20 or 30 minutes after he heard the noise, police arrived at his home.
Fullbright said police put him in handcuffs and took him in for questioning. He was released early Tuesday. At least one of his housemates was taken to the police station for questioning, he said.
The two men who were shot are being treated for their injuries as the investigation continues, the news release states.
No one had been charged in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon.
