Infant Joziyah Martinez, the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday evening, was found safe and is at the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families office in Española, a police spokesman there said.
An Amber Alert was issued for Joziyah, who is about two weeks old, at 6:11 p.m. Española Police Department spokesman Jeremy Apodaca said officers and detectives were able to quickly locate the boy and he was taken to the CYFD office less than 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued.
He had last been seen at an apartment in Española on Sunday.
