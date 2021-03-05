Two 17-year-old boys have been identified and charged in connection a shooting last week in Las Acequias Park.
Santa Fe police arrested one of the boys, Emmanuel Galavis-Campos, on Thursday night, according to a statement from the police department. An active arrest warrant is out for the second boy, Carlos Apodaca, who is considered armed and dangerous, the statement said.
Both boys are facing a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The charges come more than a week after a teenage boy was wounded in the shooting in Las Acequias Park around 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
The case remains an active investigation.
Police are warning anyone who spots Apodaca not to approach him but to call 911. The department asks those with additional information to contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.