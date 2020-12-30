A two-story home caught fire early Wednesday morning in Arroyo Seco, spurring firefighters from across Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties to rush to the structure on Sueno de Vigil Road.
Plumes of smoke were still billowing from the home hours after it ignited, but no one was injured and no other homes nearby were swept up in the blaze, according to Capt. Jimmy Vigil of the Investigations Division of the state Fire Marshal's Office.
The family was safe and resting at another nearby home, Vigil said.
It was unclear whether the family owned the home, which appeared to be destroyed, or whether they had been renting it. Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart declined to provide their names.
“We want to respect the privacy of individuals who have suffered loss,” she said.
Hart said the county provides "assistance if necessary to those who have suffered a loss” but did not indicate whether the Arroyo Seco family would be offered any financial help after the fire.
Emergency dispatchers received a call just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about the fire, at a home along a dirt road lined with other residences about 20 miles north of Santa Fe.
The Fire Marshal's Office and its arson unit were still investigating the cause of the fire later in the day.
“At this time, it’s unknown how the fire started," Vigil said.
The flames drew firetrucks and crews from Los Alamos, La Cienega, La Puebla, and Pojoaque and Tesuque pueblos. The fire response team closed off exit ramps from U.S. 84/285 to roads leading to the home, which caused delays for several people trying to drive into the area.
Santa Fe County first responders also tended to a much smaller fire in Galisteo that started midmorning Wednesday after a fence and some brush burst into flames, according Hart.
That fire was "quickly dealt with" and did not spread to any nearby structures, Hart said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.