Two men were charged this week with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner for attacks at the Santa Fe County jail and the New Mexico Penitentiary.
David Romero is accused of stabbing an inmate multiple times in the back Saturday at the county jail, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court this week.
According to the statement, Romero, 32, left his cell and accessed another floor of his pod by going through a fire escape. He immediately began fighting with another inmate, the statement says, and told investigators he brought gauze and a long pen to use as protection.
Just before the stabbing, Romero said he had learned someone had accused him of providing sexual favors to other inmates, according to the statement. After Romero attacked the man, several other inmates got involved in the altercation, the statement says.
While a deputy observed multiple stab wounds and lacerations on the victim, he declined to speak about the incident or press charges against Romero, the statement says.
In the other incident, charges were filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court against John Edward Martinez, who is accused of slashing a man’s throat three or four times with a shank made out of a green Bic razor in December at the state penitentiary
Martinez, 28, told a sheriff’s deputy that he and another man got into an altercation during a card game, and the man threatened to kill him, the a criminal complaint states.
While Martinez said he tried to defuse the situation by telling the man he did not want any problems and shaking his hand, he later retrieved a razor from a his cell and fashioned it into a shank while showering, according to the complaint.
After he got dressed, Martinez said he went to speak to the man and the two agreed the situation had been settled. Martinez then watched the man speak to several other inmates across the pod and decided it was the best time to attack him, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance footage of the incident shows Martinez pulling something out of his front shirt pocket, walking behind the man and slashing his throat before he fell to the ground, where he continued to punch and kick him several times across his head and body, according to the complaint.
Corrections officers stopped the attack, which lasted about 30 seconds, according to the complaint, and Martinez crawled out of the area.
An arrest warrant for Martinez was issued Monday.
