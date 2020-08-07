What are expected to become Santa Fe’s two largest apartment communities, with nearly 700 housing units combined, are lining up for expected construction starts in the coming months.
The 355-unit Madera Apartments would be the largest in the city, surpassing the 296-unit Talavera Apartments at South Meadows and Airport roads. Madera is planned for South Meadows Road near N.M. 599. Developer Carlos Garcia said he expects to start construction within 90 days.
A second project was revealed during a city of Santa Fe meeting Tuesday with neighbors in the Beckner Road area. The proposed 330-unit project, with a potential commercial component, is planned for 6.2 acres at 5201 Beckner Road, between Cerrillos Road and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
The project is being developed by New York-based Abacus Capital Group, which also is the developer of the 240-unit Turquesa Apartments that has started construction south of Santa Fe Place mall.
Abacus will submit a final development plan for its second project to the city later this month, with a possible Santa Fe Planning Commission hearing in October, said Jennifer Jenkins, a principal at JenkinsGavin, a development management firm that is representing Abacus.
A construction start in spring 2021 is planned, Jenkins said.
The Madera and Beckner Road projects will substantially boost the city's count of apartment rentals, but neither will help fill a gap in affordable housing. The Abacus and Madera projects are market-rate rentals, with no affordable units. Both plan to pay a fee to the city in lieu of offering units at affordable rates — nearly $500,000 for Madera, Garcia said.
Alexandra Ladd, director of the city’s Office of Affordable Housing, said the projects are “not addressing the immediate need of lower-income renters. As we come through and out of the pandemic, we will need a lot more resources for very low-income people.”
Still, she said she's looking forward to two large apartment complexes.
“I’m excited about this,” she said. “Our market is going to benefit from new units, especially a chunk of new units.”
There are now 19 apartment projects comprising 2,042 units in various phases of construction in Santa Fe. But only 151 units are identified as affordable by federal metrics, according to city data. Apartment construction restarted in the city in 2018 after a 10-year drought in new projects.
Jenkins said the Beckner Road project includes Cerrillos Road frontage that could have three commercial buildings, and a two- or three-story hotel is possible around the corner on Beckner.
The apartments would be built in 16 three-story structures with mostly one- and two-bedroom units, she said.
Garcia has 21 acres for his Madera Apartments. He plans to build Madera in two phases. The first would have 240 units with expected completion in fall 2021, and the second phase would follow with 115 units planned to finish in fall 2022.
These apartments would be in 20 two-story structures with “lots of open space and green spaces,” Garcia said, adding that one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a few studio apartments are planned.
