Two Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies were exposed to fentanyl smoke Tuesday afternoon during an operation to find and arrest suspects in the slaying of 26-year-old Adan Ponce-Galdeano. 

This is the second time deputies have been exposed to the drug in the past eight days while working the sprawling homicide case. 

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the deputies were treated at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center following the incident and "will be fine."

