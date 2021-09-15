Two women from Santa Fe County — one in her 70s, the other in her 30s — were among 18 COVID-19 deaths reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
Both women had been hospitalized and suffered from underlying conditions, the Department of Health said — a common scenario for those who’ve died from the disease since the crisis began in March 2020.
Of the 16 other deaths listed by the state, eight had other health issues and had been hospitalized.
Victims ranged in ages from their 20s to their 80s and came from almost every region of New Mexico. Four were from Curry County and three were from Bernalillo County.
The state reported 690 new cases of coronavirus, including 220 in Bernalillo County.
There also were 80 cases in Lea County.
But cases in other parts of Eastern New Mexico showed signs of abating.
There were only 27 cases in Chaves County, 25 in Eddy County and 21 in Otero County, places that had been hot spots through much of August.
Santa Fe County reported only 13 cases, with 11 in Rio Arriba County and two in Los Alamos.
Hospitalizations remained relatively stable, with 375 people admitted.
The Department of Health said there are 211,164 COVID cases that have been designated as having recovered.
New Mexico is on the brink of breaking the 70 percent mark for vaccinations among those 18 and over. According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 69.2 percent have completed their rounds of inoculations. Seventy-nine percent have had at least one shot.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.