The Santa Fe City Council is set to consider a pilot shelter program that would place what are known as “pallet homes” on one or more properties in the city while enlisting organizations to provide security and support for occupants of the small pop-up communities.
The program would provide 25 of these 64-square-foot lockable, personal shelters — akin to tiny houses — in part as an effort to combat an increase in homeless encampments.
Ahead of a vote by the council April 26, a resolution that would green-light the program received approval this week from two council committees.
Councilors Signe Lindell and Chris Rivera abstained from voting on the resolution during a Finance Committee meeting Monday, citing a need for more information.
Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said the pilot program would provide an alternative option to “congregant” shelters, particularly for people with pets, couples and others in the homeless community who don’t want to be in close quarters.
“This project would provide a shelter option to shelter some of the most difficult-to-shelter people that our police department, our fire department, our Alternative Response Unit is running calls on to a very high volume,” Ochoa told the Finance Committee, adding the program likely would shelter people who are now sleeping in camps.
The city has not yet identified potential sites for the program, Ochoa said, and no city-owned properties are being considered.
The resolution would direct city staff to solicit proposals from landowners and service providers who could manage the sites and provide “24/7 security, hygiene facilities, and electrical services.”
The bill also calls for each site to negotiate a “good neighbor agreement” with surrounding residents that outlines a dispute resolution process, communication protocols and the terms of cooperation.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt, a sponsor of the resolution, said data from similar initiatives — such as Denver’s Beloved Community Village — shows a decrease in crime in neighborhoods where the pallet home communities are established.
Still, councilors have raised concerns about whether such a community would require an early neighborhood notification process, as other developments do, and whether the spaces might stoke fears of crime in neighborhoods where they are located.
Youth and Family Services Division Director Julie Sanchez told councilors at a Quality of Life Committee meeting Wednesday shelter operators would notify every home within a half-mile of the site and organize community meetings that would lead to agreements.
“That’s going to be a negotiation between the operator as well as the neighborhood to come up with what those expectations are,” Sanchez said. “And of course, the city is going to be managing the contracts, so we have a piece in that accountability as well.”
Each pallet home costs $14,000 after installation. Ochoa said the department has $1 million in federal funding set aside for contracts with landowners and service providers, although the program might not require the city to spend it all.
The cost breaks down to about $54,000 per person or couple housed.
Lindell expressed concerns during the Finance Committee meeting Monday about spending such a high amount per person housed in the program.
“It’s really hard for me to support this with the number of people that we’re talking about — 25 people — and that amount of money,” Lindell said. “It’s a horrible amount of money, in my opinion.”
An internal analysis estimated homelessness costs the city about $14 million each year, including public safety and emergency medical treatment, cleaning up parks and other public places, maintaining the cleanliness of drainages and repairing infrastructure.
Cassutt defended the proposed program, arguing when public health measures are working, “people don’t notice it, so they defund it.”
“That is a lot of what we see in homelessness,” she said. “It’s not just what we aren’t doing now; it’s what we haven’t been doing for decades.”