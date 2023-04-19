The Santa Fe City Council is set to consider a pilot shelter program that would place what are known as “pallet homes” on one or more properties in the city while enlisting organizations to provide security and support for occupants of the small pop-up communities.

The program would provide 25 of these 64-square-foot lockable, personal shelters — akin to tiny houses — in part as an effort to combat an increase in homeless encampments.

Ahead of a vote by the council April 26, a resolution that would green-light the program received approval this week from two council committees.

