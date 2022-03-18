Two Santa Fe chefs are among five finalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards in the Southwest region, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma.
Martín Rios, chef/owner at Restaurant Martín, is a four-time finalist and 10-time contender for a Beard award. Fernando Olea, executive chef at Sazón, was a Beard semifinalist in 2020.
The other finalists are Salazar Brothers at La Guelaguetza in Albuquerque; Giovanni Scorzo at Andreoli Italian Grocer in Scottsdale; and Jamie Tran at The Black Sheep in Las Vegas, Nev.
One winner for the Southwest region will be announced June 13 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at Lyric Opera of Chicago.
A Santa Fe chef has not won the Southwest region since The Compound owner/chef Mark Kiffin achieved the feat in 2005. Restaurant Martin general manager Jennifer Rios noted prior years had Texas and Colorado in the Southwest region.
