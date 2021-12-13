Two drivers with the Santa Fe Trails city bus system died of the coronavirus over the weekend, the operations manager of the system said.
A third is hospitalized and several others, perhaps around eight, tested positive. But some of those have been able to return to work, said Thomas Martinez of Santa Fe Trails.
Martinez declined to name or describe their work histories out of respect for their families, he said. The two who died were men and had been bus drivers "quite a few years," he said.
This is a developing story.
This is both tragic and terrifying.
