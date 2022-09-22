The lead suspect accused of raping a woman in August in Española's Lower San Pedro area will remain jailed until his trial, a judge ruled last week.
Donnie Deaguero, 45, and two other men are accused of forcing a woman into the back seat of a Jeep at gunpoint Aug. 22, raping her and stealing her belongings, according to arrest warrant affidavits.
New Mexico State Police arrested Deaguero on Aug. 31, the same day the woman reported the allegation, on an unrelated warrant accusing him of failing to appear at a court hearing in May.
According to online court records, Jeremy Naranjo, 31, was arrested in the case Sept. 8, and Somphong Phanomsak, 66, was arrested a day later.
The three men are charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual penetration, conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Deaguero, who is accused of brandishing a handgun during the incident, faces an additional charge of armed robbery.
Court records show Naranjo was released from the Rio Arriba County jail on a $3,000 cash bond Sept. 16.
Phanomsack was released Wednesday, according to the facility's online records. Court records show a hearing was scheduled Tuesday to determine if he should be detained until his trial, but prosecutors withdrew a motion seeking pretrial detention. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 27.
A state district judge ruled Sept. 12 that Deaguero will remain held until his trial, due to a determination that he poses a danger to the community, but that order has yet to be filed online.
Asked why the state sought to have him detailed while the other two suspects were released, prosecutor Norman Wheeler said each man's alleged involvement in the incident may have been a factor.
"I think it would be reasonable to conclude that Mr. Deaguero was much more involved in this incident than [Phanomsack]," Wheeler said.
The prosecutor in Phanomsack's case, Karen Etcitty, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Deaguero's attorney, Michael Jones, also could not be reached for comment.
Wheeler said a preliminary hearing to establish probable cause in Deaguero's case was scheduled Tuesday, but Deaguero waived his right to the hearing. A factor in Deaguero's decision may have been the victim's presence in the courtroom, he added.
If the woman had testified under cross-examination, her testimony could have been used throughout Deaguero's case, even if she later decided not to testify, Wheeler said.
"Sometimes victims, for whatever reason, during the course of a case become reluctant to testify," he said. "When the witnesses are there, [defense counsel] may not want to go to a hearing because it preserves the testimony."