The lead suspect accused of raping a woman in August in Española's Lower San Pedro area will remain jailed until his trial, a judge ruled last week.

Donnie Deaguero, 45, and two other men are accused of forcing a woman into the back seat of a Jeep at gunpoint Aug. 22, raping her and stealing her belongings, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

New Mexico State Police arrested Deaguero on Aug. 31, the same day the woman reported the allegation, on an unrelated warrant accusing him of failing to appear at a court hearing in May.

