Two state lawmakers are drafting a bill that would help small water cooperatives form regional entities in an effort to resolve a longstanding challenge to rural well users in New Mexico.

Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, are co-sponsoring a bill they said would create a template for water co-ops to regionalize, a move that would aid them in operating more efficiently and obtaining funds to improve and expand their systems.

The two legislators led a forum Tuesday to discuss the benefits of regional collaboration among community water systems, as well as the challenges some of these co-ops have experienced operating on their own and obstacles they’ve faced when trying to merge without guidance.

