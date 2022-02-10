Las Cruces is increasingly becoming known as a "hot spot" for film productions, the New Mexico Film Office says.
Two new feature-length films are in production in the state's second-largest city, employing scores of New Mexico-based crew members, background talent and even principal actors, the agency announced in a news release Thursday.
Squealer stars Ronnie Gene Blevins, Theo Rossi, Wes Chatham, Tyrese Gibson, Katherine Moennig and Danielle Burgio. It is directed by Andy Armstrong and produced by Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong. The story centers on a social worker exploring missing persons cases, the news release said.
Gibson also will star in Bad Hombres, along with Thomas Jane. Directed by John Stalberg and produced by David Frigerio, Bad Hombres tells the story of two undocumented immigrants who take a job digging a hole and then learn their employers are criminals.
Armstrong, who has worked on film and TV projects in other areas of New Mexico, including for Marvel's Thor, said in a statement Squealer is his first Las Cruces-based production.
"Each time I work in New Mexico I am reminded of the great beauty of the landscape and am amazed by the very experienced local crew, that without question, is in the very top tier of any crew I have ever had the good fortune with which to work, anywhere in the world," he said.
Frigerio said, “It’s my second time back in New Mexico and I’m excited to be back in the land of enchantment because the crews are fantastic, and the locations are wonderful.”
