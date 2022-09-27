Two state lawmakers are drafting a bill that would help small water cooperatives form regional entities in an effort to resolve a longstanding challenge to rural well users in New Mexico.
Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, are co-sponsoring a bill they said would create a template for water co-ops to regionalize, a move that would aid them in operating more efficiently and obtaining funds to improve and expand their systems.
The two legislators led a forum Tuesday to discuss the benefits of regional collaboration among community water systems, as well as the challenges some of these co-ops have experienced operating on their own and obstacles they’ve faced when trying to merge without guidance.
The bill is expected to be introduced in the legislative session next year.
Herrera said volunteers oversee the water utilities in her district, a common way of managing community co-ops in New Mexico. The bill is intended to move the state toward a system in which public water companies aren’t owned by volunteers, she said.
“That’s, really, I think a critical issue,” Herrera said.
The current system causes inefficiencies, as she discovered when her well went dry, Herrera said. A new well costs $27,000 and takes a year to install, she added.
Olga Morales-Pate, of the Rural Community Assistance Corp., said this is at least the third time the legislation has been proposed, and she said everyone concerned hopes it will pass.
“I feel like the time is now,” Morales-Pate said. “We’re under a lot of pressure from the drought, from climate change as a whole. How else can we … guarantee that our communities have the necessary water to be able to carry on with their daily life and business?”
She said her organization advises rural communities on how to develop water capacity and be more resilient in the drought. The self-sufficiency has become more difficult as the number of volunteers diminishes, Morales-Pate said.
“The idea and the vision behind the regionalization is to create a sustainable solution that will still deliver water to communities but allow these volunteers to be able to move on,” she said.
A lot of federal money is coming to New Mexico to bolster its water resources, but the all-volunteer utilities often aren’t sophisticated enough to take advantage of the funds, so they’ll be left out, Morales-Pate said.
Wirth said larger entities in the past have derailed similar bills because they thought it would impose unwanted requirements for managing water.
“There’s a lot of fear that’s out there,” Wirth said. “I wanted to stress this is a template. There’s nothing in this that’s going to require anybody to do anything they don’t want.”
Some utility managers discussed challenges they overcame to make their water systems more regional.
Martin Lopez of the Lower Rio Grande Regional Water Authority described a bevy of inefficiencies his agency grappled with.
He cited duplicated efforts, aging infrastructure and difficulty recruiting staffers because nearby cities paid more. Many operators couldn’t take a vacation because if a problem arose, it would “doom the system,” he said.
They invited the 10 mutual domestic water suppliers in the area to discuss how they could, among other things, help each other when there’s trouble, Lopez said. The authority also connected about half of the systems, enabling them to run while some wells were down, he said.
“One of the things that was most important in making this happen was to build trust with each other and avoid any perception of any one of us taking over the system,” said Karen Nichols, another member of the authority.
Santa Fe County Utilities Division Director John Dupuis talked about how the Buckman Direct Diversion, which draws Rio Grande water, has allowed wells to recharge while serving more users.
But one lawmaker said the Buckman Diversion exemplifies how challenging it is to drastically change an area’s method of supplying water.
“it wasn’t perfect in the beginning,” state Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, said. “It was hard.”
Regionalizing domestic well systems will take work and patience, Stefanics said. “It’s just not going to happen right away.”