The feature film Dead for a Dollar started filming near Santa Fe in August at Bonanza Creek Ranch and San Cristobal Ranch and continues through mid-September.
The Western stars Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan and is written and directed by Walter Hill, who was a producer of the Alien series across 40 years and director of 48 Hrs. and Brewster’s Millions.
The production is employing about 80 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal cast members and 40 New Mexico background performers and extras.
Filming also started in August for Netflix on the feature film Chupa that will see filming in Estancia, Zia Pueblo, Mesilla, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
The principal cast includes Demián Bichir, Evan Whitten, Nickolas Verdugo and Ashley Ciarra. Jonás Cuarón is the director.
The production set to continue filming into October is employing about 300 New Mexico crew members and 650 New Mexico background and extras, according to the New Mexico Film Office.
