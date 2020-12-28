A woman in her 90s who lived at the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe and a man in his 50s from Santa Fe County were among 36 new deaths reported Monday in New Mexico tied to COVID-19.
The county has had 72 deaths from the illness since the pandemic arrived, while the statewide toll is 2,380.
The deaths announced Monday were people ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s; 10 of them were from Bernalillo County and one was an inmate held at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility, which has had 250 COVID-19 infections.
State officials reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the third consecutive day in which the number remained below 800.
There were 788 people in the state hospitalized with the illness Monday, health officials said.
The holiday drop in the daily count is a good sign, especially as New Mexico rolls out tens of thousands of initial doses of vaccine from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.
But health experts and government officials have warned the numbers could spike in the state in the first weeks of the new year.
