TAOS — One man died, two people were injured and a woman was found safe after going missing Wednesday afternoon when a guided raft carrying a family overturned in treacherous waters in the Racecourse stretch of the Rio Grande.
The incident came four days after a 73-year-old man from Colorado also died while rafting the Taos Box, bringing the total river fatalities in Taos County to three within a month. Another man died during a river accident in early May.
Dispatch reports overheard on a police scanner indicated the rafter who died Wednesday went in the water around 2 p.m. in a section of the river along N.M. 68. First responders at the scene confirmed a rafter had died and two others were injured.
Taos County Emergency Services Chief David Varela said Thursday morning a man in his 60s had died. His name has not yet been released.
Varela said the rafter who was initially unaccounted for was a woman who was found safe later in the afternoon.
The rafters were on the Rio Grande with a guide, but with water levels flowing at high levels this spring due to ongoing snowmelt and heavy rains, even professional rafters have found the river to be treacherous.
"The amount of water that's moving right now is insane," Varela said.
The rafter who died over the weekend was rafting with a professional guide with El Prado-based Far Flung Adventures.
"Unfortunately, there was an incident," said Will Blackstock, the owner of Far Flung Adventures. "We're pretty heartbroken over the whole thing."
New Mexico State Police investigated the death, which occurred in the Taos Box, one of the most challenging whitewater sections of the river, with Class 4 and Class 5 rapids.
Chris Cote, a firefighter with the Latir Fire District, said the volunteer department led the initial response.
"At about 1:30 p.m. [June 3], New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched to a report of a possible drowning in the Rio Grande Gorge," a state police spokesperson said Wednesday.
"Officers learned that a group of eight had been rafting," the spokesperson continued. "The raft overturned and all occupants went into the river. All resurfaced except John Matteson, 73, of Loveland, Colo. The other rafters administered first aid, but Mr. Matteson drowned, and their efforts were unsuccessful. No other rafters or first responders were injured."
The incident occurred at the bottom of the rugged Rio Grande Gorge, some 600 feet below the rim of the surrounding mesa.
"Officers coordinated with rescue, fire and EMS to reach the rafters and bring them back to the top of the gorge," the state police spokesperson said. "Mr. Matteson was recovered and pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator."
An above-average mountain snowpack and cool temperatures have delivered a sustained and robust runoff into the Rio Grande and its tributaries this spring, leading to sometimes hazardous conditions along stretches of the Rio Grande.
The U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Cerro registered river flows Saturday that peaked at 3,070 cubic feet per second, triple the maximum river flow recorded by the gauge last year.
David Bishop, a filmmaker who had been living in Española, died May 6 while rafting the Racecourse section of the Rio Grande, when the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Embudo registered river flows between 2,500 and 3,000 cfs. The gauge at Embudo recently peaked May 22 at 5,350 cfs and was flowing at nearly 5,000 cfs last Saturday.
Chief Varela estimated the Rio Grande in Taos County typically sees one or two deaths per season. He said he and his staff will remain on high alert for the remainder of the rafting season while water levels remain high.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.