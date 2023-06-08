TAOS — One man died, two people were injured and a woman was found safe after going missing Wednesday afternoon when a guided raft carrying a family overturned in treacherous waters in the Racecourse stretch of the Rio Grande. 

The incident came four days after a 73-year-old man from Colorado also died while rafting the Taos Box, bringing the total river fatalities in Taos County to three within a month. Another man died during a river accident in early May.

Dispatch reports overheard on a police scanner indicated the rafter who died Wednesday went in the water around 2 p.m. in a section of the river along N.M. 68. First responders at the scene confirmed a rafter had died and two others were injured.

Recommended for you